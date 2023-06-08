Summer Tips For Elderly: Keep the elders of the house active and healthy in summer, know what to do and what not

Summer Tips For Elderly: With rising temperatures and extreme heat becoming more and more common every year, it is important for senior citizens to adapt their lifestyles accordingly to protect their health and wellness during the summer season. Check here for do’s and don’ts for the safety and well-being of the elderly in summer.

drink plenty of liquid

Hot weather can cause dehydration, which can increase lethargy. Elderly persons should drink more and more liquids, such as coconut water, kokum sherbet, aam panna, buttermilk and lemon water, to avoid heat stroke and other summer ailments. Additionally, it is essential to monitor and increase water intake during periods of intense heat or physical activity.

healthy diet is necessary

Encourage the elderly to eat a light, balanced diet that includes seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts and foods with a high water content. These foods help in replenishing electrolytes and maintaining hydration levels.

stay cool

Avoid direct exposure to the sun, especially during the hottest times of the day. Seek shade or stay indoors in air conditioning or well ventilated areas. Consider using a damp towel or taking a cool shower to lower body temperature. Use curtains or blinds to avoid direct sunlight and keep rooms cool.

dress appropriately

Choose light, loose-fitting and breathable clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton. Light colored clothes help in reflecting sunlight and keeping the body cool. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses provide additional protection from the sun’s rays, thereby reducing the risk of heatstroke or sunburn.

Take Nutrient-Dense Supplements

Nutrients can play an important role in the health of older persons throughout the year, including during the summer months. Although certain supplements are recommended for seniors, such as vitamin D, B6, B12, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, consult a health expert or registered dietitian to determine specific supplements that may be beneficial for you. Consulting is important. They can assess your individual needs and make suggestions to address any potential nutrient deficiencies and support your overall health regardless of the season.

what not to do



Avoid alcohol and caffeine: Some older adults have a habit of drinking coffee or alcohol during the day. Remember that the problem of dehydration can be caused by both caffeine and alcohol. Limit the intake of such drinks as they can increase the risk of heat related problems.

avoid excessive sun exposure

Prolonged exposure to the sun’s rays can lead to sunburn, dehydration and heat-related illnesses. It is advised to reduce outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 12 noon. And if you must go out after 4 pm, use a high SPF sunscreen, wear protective clothing and stay hydrated.

Avoid heavy, greasy and spicy food

Eating heavy, greasy or spicy food during summer can make you feel lethargic and uncomfortable. These foods require more energy to digest and can lead to indigestion and heartburn.

don’t work too hard

Exercising at high intensity or physically engaging in multiple tasks during the hottest parts of the day can lead to exhaustion and heat stroke. Encourage seniors to participate in light activities or exercise in cooler settings, such as indoor swimming.

Don’t Ignore the Warning Signs

It is important to be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses, such as dizziness, confusion, nausea, rapid heartbeat or excessive sweating. If any of these warning signs appear, it is imperative to seek medical help immediately.

