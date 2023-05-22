Summer Tour Package: Enjoy summer holidays in Coorg, Scotland, facility provided by IRCTC

Lucknow: For this summer vacation, IRCTC has come up with special tour packages from Lucknow to Bangalore, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg. This tour will be for 06 nights, 07 days from 19th to 25th June. There is arrangement for stay in three star hotel. Local tour will be done by AC vehicle.

Lucknow to Bangalore by flight

Chief Regional Manager IRCTC Ajit Kumar Sinha told that in the package, arrangements will be made for passengers to go and come from Lucknow to Bangalore by flight. The tour will include visits to the Chamundi Temple, an ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Chamundi in Mysore, the Brindavan Gardens, the Mysore Palace and the official residence of the Wadiyar dynasty, Bandipur National Park in Ooty.

Coorg is the Scotland of India

Apart from this, tourists will be able to enjoy boat ride in the picturesque Ooty Lake, Tea Factory, Wax Museum, Rose Garden in Ooty. India’s Scotland will be visited Pine Forest Shooting Spot and 9 Mile Shooting Point in Coorg, Wenlock Down, Elephant Camp, Darshan of Monastery in Kushal Nagar, Abbey Falls, King’s Seat.

In Bangalore, we will visit ISKCON Temple, Legislative Assembly, Karnataka High Court (external view only), Bangalore Palace. The cost of the package for three persons staying together is Rs.39050 per person. The cost of the package for two persons staying together is Rs 41100 per person. The cost of the package for one person’s stay is Rs.53600 per person. The package price per child is Rs.34050 (with bed) and Rs.29850 (without bed) per person when staying with parents.

Booking on first come first serve basis

Booking of this package will be done on first come first serve basis. For booking of tour packages, online booking can also be done from IRCTC office at Paryatan Bhawan Gomti Nagar Lucknow and Kanpur, IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. For more information and booking, you can contact on 8287930911/8287930906 of Lucknow and 8287930930, 8287930927 of Kanpur.

