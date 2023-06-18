Summer vacation extended again in Jharkhand, all schools up to class 8th will remain closed till June 21

School Closed in Jharkhand: The condition of the people in Jharkhand is miserable due to the scorching heat and heatwave. People are not getting relief anywhere. Neither at home nor outside the home. In such a situation, in view of the scorching heat and heat wave, the Jharkhand government has extended the holiday in all the schools for three days. All classes from KG One to VIII in all the schools of the state will remain closed till June 21, 2023. Please inform that the schools were about to open from June 19. The order has been issued by K Ravi Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

Jharkhand schools will remain closed till June 21

In the issued order, it was said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heatwave in Jharkhand, all schools in the state will remain closed till June 21, 2023. Under this, it has been decided to keep schools from class KG to class VIII closed till June 21 in all categories of government, non-government aided / unaided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state. Along with this, classes from class 9th to 12th will run from 7 am to 11 am. During this period, a separate decision will be taken and informed regarding the compensation for the loss caused in the education of the children. This order will be applicable from June 19 to June 21, 2023.