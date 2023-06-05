Summer Vacations: How to increase your children’s knowledge and skills during summer holidays

Summer Vacations: Everyone eagerly waits for the summer holidays. Yes, why not! One gets such a long holiday together, but during the holidays, it is often common to sleep till late in the morning, do a lot of banging throughout the day, stick to video games or computer. Why not try something new this time kids, so that these holidays prove to be memorable forever. To take advantage of the holidays, you need to plan. So know here how you can take advantage of these holidays.

Children, summer vacation does not mean keeping away from studies at all. Yes, if there is fun and at the same time there is a desire to learn, know and read something new, then the holidays can be put to better use. By doing this you can increase your knowledge and efficiency. By following some things, you can make creative and better use of this holiday.

keep your routine

Holidays do not mean that you stay up late. In this break, why don’t you wake up early in the morning and do all that which you are not able to do in school time. With this, your routine of getting up in the morning will be maintained, and secondly, you will also be healthy. Go for a morning walk in the park near your house. Spend some time among the colorful flowers blooming there, squirrels hopping here and there, different types of birds. You will feel a lot of freshness in the morning watching the light of the sun, walking in the fresh and cool air. You will also enjoy playing your favorite game for an hour or so in the park with your friends.

give flight to the habit of reading

Reading books is more important than getting entangled in mobile. Usually during studies you would not be able to read books outside the syllabus, so why not take advantage of these holidays. Read stories from your favorite authors, not just books, novels, light comic books and informative magazines as well as newspapers every day. See how much fun you will have. It is also not necessary that you buy all these books and magazines from the market only, you can also exchange them with your friends.

make a library in your home

Why not create a small library of your own with your friends during these holidays. Generally, different magazines, books will come in everyone’s house and after a time they become waste for them. All those books, magazines maybe new to you and your friends. You people take a request from them and take this collection from them in the form of a library in the basement or wherever there is a place. See how many new books will be collected with you, which will also be useful for others. These books will prove invaluable. You will understand the importance of this library when you grow up.

try to learn something new

You know that today’s world is the world of knowledge and skills. The more knowledge and skills you have, the more people will respect you. In such a situation, it is necessary to increase our knowledge and skills continuously. A good student is the one who is trying to learn something new every day. For example every day you can learn five new words (Hindi or English). This will create a good collection of words in your mind. You can also take music, dance etc. lessons from an expert according to your interest.

give time to your hobby

While studying, you are not able to fulfill your hobby even if you want to. Why don’t you take advantage of these holidays. Take some time out and fulfill your hobbies. This will make you very relaxed. You can make many things from painting, paper mache, clay modeling, embroidery, waste material reuse and art and craft and can surprise your parents too. For this, you will not even need to learn from anyone, if you search on YouTube, you will easily get unlimited information of your interest.

visit historical places

Nothing has changed our world faster than communication and technology. In such a situation, make a plan to visit some historical place during the summer vacation. When it comes to visiting places associated with historical heritage, then by going to such places, we not only get to see some different scenes, our general knowledge also gets strengthened. From this you will know how our past was. All those memories related to the past are in front of us today in the form of heritage. Just seeing them gives a feeling of pride. These heritage are symbols of the uniqueness of Indian culture. Heritage like Red Fort, India Gate, Taj Mahal are the pride of the country. If you want to travel this holiday, then you can go to see these heritage sites.