Sumona Chakravarti Net Worth: Sumona Chakravarti became popular as Kapil Sharma’s onscreen wife, lives lavish life

Sumona Chakravarti Net Worth: TV’s famous actress Sumona Chakravarti injures fans with her sizzling acts. He has a strong fan following on social media, who are eager to get a glimpse of him. Apart from serials and films, the actress got a lot of popularity from The Kapil Sharma Show. She entertained everyone by playing the role of Kapil Sharma’s onscreen wife. The bickering between the two is liked by the audience a lot. In such a situation, do you know how much the actress charges for an episode and how much property she has.

Sumona Chakraborty charges this much for an episode

According to media reports, Sumona Chakraborty lives a lavish life and has assets worth crores. According to OneIndia.com, the actress has total assets of Rs 30 crore. Apart from this, she charges up to Rs 6-7 lakh per episode. Kapil Sharma’s Manju also has many luxury cars. According to the report, Sumona owns vehicles like Ferrari and Mercedes. More than 1.3 million people follow the actress on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

About Sumona Chakraborty

The actress often sets the internet on fire with her glamorous and hot looks. Sumona Chakraborty wreaks havoc in bikini photos. Sumona started her career at the age of 11 and was a part of Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala’s film Mann. Apart from this, Sumona has also worked in some serials, which include shows like Kasam Se, Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Khote Sikkay. Sumona and Kapil came together in the story comedy Circus Ki (2012). Since then, they have a strong friendship and even the audience loves their banter. Even today both the stars together create a lot of drama.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsShah Rukh Khan’s darling Suhana buys a luxurious farm in Alibaug, will leave farming, details inside Sumona Chakravarti bold photo