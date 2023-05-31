Sun Transit in Gemini: Sun’s transit in Gemini on June 15 will have a profound impact on these 5 zodiac signs

Sun Transit in Gemini: Sun will transit in Gemini on June 15, 2023 at 6:07 pm. Leaving Venus ruled Taurus, Sun will transit in Mercury ruled Gemini. The Sun will remain in Gemini for a month and then on July 16, 2023, at 4:59 am, will transit into Cancer, ruled by the Moon. In such a situation, this change has a deep impact on all the 12 zodiac signs. Let us know which zodiac sign will have positive and negative effects.

Aries

Sun is the lord of the fifth house for the people of Aries. Sun will transit in your third house in Gemini. With this transit of Sun, you will travel and will also do many short distance journeys. Your courage and might will increase and you will get praise and good support from the government. With the transit of Sun in Gemini, you will get their cooperation and will also meet good people. Your siblings will listen to you and understand what you have to say by giving them the necessary importance.

Taurus

You will make some great investments during this transit of Sun in Gemini. If you are planning to go abroad then there is a good chance for you to settle abroad. Your mother will motivate you and advise you to make some big investments. During this you will enjoy foreign food and drink. Your influence on family members will increase, but make sure you do not dominate them. This is the right time to start studying a foreign language.

Gemini

You will be thinking about how to communicate effectively at all times. You may also regret the exchange of hostile communication. You have to be careful not to communicate, either in writing or speaking, anything that you might regret. You can have a lot of conversation with siblings. You can also go on some short trips. During this you will feel very courageous.

Cancer zodiac sign

You may have a rift with a family member. There can be a verbal fight which you should avoid at any cost. You may like spicy food more, which can create problems for your health. You may spend a lot of money on food and drink. During this time you can lose any valuable property. This is an ideal time to settle abroad with your family. You may also see temporary separation from some of your family members during the transit of Sun in Gemini.

Leo sun sign

You will get a lot of inspiration from your friends which will help you to get success in your business. You will get a favorable attitude from the government in the matter of approval or financing of a project. You will become more ambitious and your circle of friends will be filled with influential people. You can come in contact with foreigners during this transit of Sun in Gemini. You can see an increase in your income. If your job or business has overseas ties, you are in for a long time.

Virgo sun sign

You may think of leaving that job or closing your business. This may have been a hasty decision. You should try to be diplomatic and spontaneous. You should be careful that you do not lose your temper and do not say such things which can jeopardize your career or reputation. You may have to travel abroad in connection with the job. During this transit of Sun in Gemini 2023, you can remain so engrossed in work.

Libra

During this transit of Sun in Gemini, you may get the opportunity to go abroad for a long time. You will earn money through sincerity. However, you will have a general increase in the flow of money. Your seniors can also suggest you a salary hike. You can get a favorable attitude from the government. You will be more attached to your father or a father-like person during this time and they will prove to be very inspirational for you. You will enjoy more influence and authority. Your friends will look to you for inspiration.

Scorpio

You may have some problems at your workplace which may be related to miscommunication, or loss of data or communication. Due to office politics, you may have some disputes in the workplace, from which you should stay away. You can also get foreign grant for your work. You can do very well in research and development during this transit of Sun in Gemini.

sagittarius

Your life partner will bring you energy, money and influence. If you are unmarried, then you can get married during the transit of Sun in Gemini. You may end up with a life partner outside of your culture or country. You will be fortunate to find the right partner for your business. Your business partners will bring you luck. If you are planning to travel abroad, this is the time, and your life partner can come with you.

Capricorn

Do not get into any controversy, keep this in mind. You can make your enemies fast during this transit of Sun in Gemini. You may lose your temper often. You may also get involved in litigation. You should be careful not to get involved in illegal activities. There can be punitive action from the government, due to which you have to be careful. Your enemies may harm you and they may seem more powerful and powerful during this time.

Aquarius

You can marry the love of your dreams. If you are a student then you will do well in studies. You will feel more confident during this transit of Sun in Gemini. You will not need external motivation to move forward. You will partner with the right people who will help you get ahead in business and life. You will often think about your life partner. Your life partner will prove to be lucky for you in every way. You can conceive if you are trying for a baby.

Pisces

During this transit of Sun in Gemini, you may have to face some disappointments at home. There may be some litigation related to your house or property. It can also be a government action. You should ensure that your vehicle and house papers are up-to-date. There may be some sourness in your relationship with your mother. While communicating with him you should be careful not to get angry. You should also take care of his health.