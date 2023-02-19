London is ready to support countries that are ready to transfer fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on February 18 by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the air of the TV channel sky news.

“The UK is ready to support all allies if they can provide fighter jets to Ukraine now. Our collective efforts are paying off. But every day the Russian forces are getting stronger,” he said.

Sunak added that Britain is already “leading” in training Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets. He also reiterated his call for the Allies to “double their support”.

Earlier that day, at the Munich Security Conference, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that the United States should supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter-bombers.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets like the Eurofighter Typhoon, but only after the completion of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces to protect Donbass. He assured that “quick deliveries” of aircraft in the next six months are definitely not to be expected. Wallace emphasized that there is a consensus in the Western community about this.

On the eve of February 17, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his readiness to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Prior to this, on February 2, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the country could transfer fighter jets to Ukraine, but training pilots for them would take a long time.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

