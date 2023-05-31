Sunil Gavaskar told what will be the big challenge for Team India in the WTC final, know what he said

former great cricketer of india Sunil Gavaskar feels that next week’s match against Australia world test championship The biggest challenge for the Indian players in the (WTC) final will be to get out of the IPL T20 format. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will play the WTC final at ‘The Oval’ from June 7, in which most of the playing players will reach by participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL ended on Monday with Chennai Super Kings winning a record-equalling fifth trophy.

Difficulty in transitioning from T20 format to Test

Gavaskar said on Star Sports on Tuesday, ‘The biggest test will be that everyone will come playing T20 format and Test cricket is a long format. That’s why I think it is going to be a big challenge. He also said that among all the Indian players, only experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has adapted to the longer format as he has been playing county cricket.

Gavaskar said, ‘India only has Cheteshwar Pujara who has played in the English County Championship so he would be the only player who was playing the longer format in these conditions. That’s why it is going to be a big challenge for them. Ajinkya Rahane made a strong comeback in IPL after a prolonged poor form and helped Chennai Super Kings win the title in this season of IPL. Regarding him, Gavaskar said that the 34-year-old’s experience in English conditions would be beneficial for the team.

Gavaskar praised Rahane fiercely

Little Master said, ‘Rahane has a lot of experience of playing in England, he has scored a lot of runs in England. So yes, I think he will prove to be an important player at number five. I also believe that he has to prove himself, I still feel that there is a lot of cricket left in him and this will be a great opportunity for him.

The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed hope that Rahane would make full use of this opportunity to enhance his professional career. He said, ‘I am hoping that he will be able to take advantage of this opportunity with his experience and make his place in the Indian team again.’

