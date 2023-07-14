Sunil Shetty advises daughter and warns son-in-law

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty got married to cricketer KL Rahul six months ago. Now Sunil has advised daughter Athiya to make the relationship successful. That’s why he has warned his son-in-law KL Rahul.

In an interview given to the media by Sunil Shetty, he advised his daughter that there are ups and downs in life, but these ups and downs should not make relationships weak but strong. “Trust is important in any relationship. Because KL Rahul is a sportsman and he has to go out for work. So he can’t keep her with him full time. So Athiya has to trust him, as actors have Like, there are many ups and downs in a sportsperson’s life as well.”

At the same time, Sunil Shetty has warned his son-in-law KL Rahul. Sunil told KL Rahul that don’t be so good that others feel inferior to you. It is noteworthy that Athiya and Rahul were dating each other for a long time. In the same year, on 23 January 2023, both of them got married at a farm house in Khandala. The pictures and videos of the wedding of both were very much discussed.