Sunita Agarwal sworn in as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Gandhinagar, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Justice Sunita Agrawal as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court at a function held at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chowdhary, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hrishikesh Patel and Chief Secretary Rajkumar were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. The Governor, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and dignitaries present on the dais congratulated Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal by giving them bouquets.

Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, Gandhinagar Mayor Hiteshbhai Makwana, Gujarat Lokayukta Justice RH Shukla, State Vigilance Commissioner Sangeeta Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K.K. Kailashnathan, Judge, Gujarat High Court, senior officials and guests were present.