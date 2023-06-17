Sunny Deol seen in Tara Singh’s look in son Karan Deol’s sangeet, video viral

Karan Deol, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Sunny Deol, is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. For the last few days, the pre-wedding functions of Karan and Disha are going on. Recently Karan and Drisha’s sangeet ceremony took place. Many Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol were also present on the special occasion. Sunny Deol danced on the song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” at Karan’s concert. The video of his performance is going viral on social media.

Sunny danced to the song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” from the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha at Karan and Drisha’s Sangeet ceremony. For Karan and Drisha’s Sangeet ceremony, Sunny Deol donned a Tara Singh look from “Gadar”. His pictures are going viral on the internet.

Dharmendra not only attended his grandson’s concert, but also danced. Dharmendra danced on the song “Yamla Pagla Deewana” with grandsons Karan and Rajveer. The video of his dance is going viral. Actor Ranveer Singh also attended Karan and Disha’s concert. Karan and Disha will get married on June 18. Close friends and family will attend their wedding ceremony.

Sunny Deol’s Ghadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on 9 June. Sunny’s performance in this film was well received by the audience. Now the film “Gadar 2” will be released in theaters on 11 August 2023. The audience is eagerly waiting for this upcoming film of Sunny Deol. Anil Sharma has directed the film “Gadar 2”.