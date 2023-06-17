Supaul: Rise in Kosi’s water level on 17th day of flood period, engineer alert on 13 susceptible spurs, people alert

Supaul: The increase in the water level of Kosi on the 17th day of the flood period has alerted the people living inside the Kosi embankment and the officials of the Water Resources Department. In no time, the water level of the river crossed the highest record of this year. Although the decrease in the water level of the river started being recorded after noon, but due to the nature of the Kosi river, despite the increase and decrease in the water level of the river, people remain in alert mode. According to the nature of the river, if there is more water in the river then the situation of flood arises, but with the decrease in the water level of the river, the river becomes very aggressive. Because of this the pressure on the spar starts increasing, along with it the erosion also gets faster.

Crossed one lakh cusec discharge

The Meteorological Department had earlier informed about the arrival of monsoon in Bihar on June 25, but till now the monsoon has not arrived. Meanwhile, the water level of Kosi river increased at 2 pm on Friday. According to the information received from the control room located at Kosi barrage of Kosi river, the water level of the river was recorded as one lakh 15 thousand 345 cusecs in increasing order. While at the same time, the water level of the river in Barah area of ​​water acquisition was recorded in decreasing order of 68 thousand cusecs. However, at eight o’clock on Friday morning, the water level of Barah area was recorded rising to 99 thousand 500 cusecs and then it was being speculated that the water level of Kosi river could go up to 1.50 lakh cusecs.

Increase in water level due to rain in hilly area

According to the information, after torrential rains in the hilly areas of Nepal, the water level of Kosi river increased, which has started decreasing again. The water level of the river has been recorded at 76 thousand 725 cusecs in increasing order at 4 pm on Saturday. On the other hand, the discharge of the river has been recorded in the decreasing order of 53 thousand 750 cusecs in the water acquisition Barah area.

Works done on embankment before monsoon

According to departmental information, the Kosi river has taken its turn towards the west for almost three years. In this case, except for the spur number 66.66 km and 23.78 km, 27.10 km of Nepal division, the East Kosi embankment is almost safe in the Indian division. On the other hand, further down stream from Kosi Barrage, there has been devastation on the West Kosi embankment for the last three years. About five years back, the government had started the work of restoration of the eastern embankment at a cost of about 1000 crores with the help of World Bank, so that the eastern embankment could be completely protected.

Many sensitive spurs have been identified in Nepal Division: CE

Manoj Raman, chief engineer of water drainage and flood control, told that there was a slight rise in the water level. The department remains very alert during the flood period. It was told that this year, considering various points of the eastern and western embankment of Kosi river as sensitive, pre-flood erosion prevention works have been done at those points. If there is an increase in the water level of the river and the conditions are adverse, then flood fighting works can be done. The sensitive points include Spur No. 12 and 13 at Pultegaura, 24.78, 25.25, 9.18 km, 9.79 km of West Kosi Embankment, BS 2S, Dalwa Cut End, 16.30 km spur of East Kosi Embankment, 64.95 km, 64.95 km of East Bahotthan Dam in Nepal. 66.66 km, 117.15 km spur and 116 km spur have been marked by the department.

Kosi’s water level in Basua is 100 cm below the danger mark

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Kosi river at Basua in the district was 100 cm below the danger mark at 7 am on Saturday. There is a possibility of a decrease of three cm in its water level by 12 o’clock on Saturday night. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain in the catchment areas of Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati and Adhwara rivers on June 18 and dry weather in the catchment areas of other rivers.

