Supaul: Woman started exorcising in emergency ward, doctor turned spectator, know who saved life after snake bite

Supaul: Suman Kumar, 12-year-old son of Fuleshwar Singh, a resident of Orahi village, Bananian Ward No. 01, located in Saraigarh-Bhaptiyahi block, was bitten by a poisonous snake while roaming on the banks of the Kosi river late on Friday evening. The family brought the child to the primary health center, Saraigarh, for treatment. From where he was referred to Sadar Hospital, but before being treated in Sadar Hospital, a female occultist started performing exorcisms in the emergency ward itself, claiming to have cured the child by exorcism. It was a matter of surprise that instead of driving the woman to the hospital administration and instead of treating the child, the tantrik stood and watched the spectacle. Soon a crowd of people gathered there. For a long time the tantrik woman kept on blowing the tree of the child. Later, the Tantrik woman told the family members to take the child now, the child has completely recovered.

Tantrik woman was a resident of Kariho of Sadar block

Tantrik woman was told of Kariho village of Sadar block. That woman made a snake-bitten teenager sit in Sadar Hospital and started exorcising. The woman kept on lying on the ground for hours. On the other hand, the hospital administration along with the local people remained mere spectators. After exorcism, the woman claimed on the camera of the media that now Kishore will be fine. She told that she had come to the hospital along with the child.

This should not happen in the hospital: Civil surgeon

Civil surgeon Dr. Mihir Kumar Verma said that such work should not happen anywhere in the hospital premises. As far as the said child is concerned, he was being treated. By the way, if the family has faith only in exorcism, then they should get it done at their home. He is treated by doctors in the hospital. There is no cure by exorcism here.

