Super sugar made from Spirulina algae will prevent diabetes, will make you healthy

Kanpur, May 24 (Hindustan Times). Sugar patients and people who do less physical labor think many times before taking food that the sugar may not increase. Such people will no longer need to think. For this, National Sugar Institute (NSI) Kanpur has researched and found a solution. Under research, the super sugar made from seaweed (algae) will not cause any harm to the body. Along with this, it will also control many diseases. Not only this, the body will be healthy by getting plenty of vitamins and proteins.

NSI Director Professor Narendra Mohan said on Wednesday that people are suffering from diseases like diabetes due to consumption of sugar. Such people are very careful about food and drink. There is also mental tension. Sometimes obesity in their mind and sometimes the possibility of increasing cholesterol etc. increases. To get rid of such problems of the people, the institute started research work on Sea Algae (Kai) three years back with Triveni Sugar & Industry. After a long research, we have been able to reach a conclusion.

During this, many species of algae were found and research continued. Finally got success on spirulina algae. This research was named Super Sugar. The protein present in it is digested by 86 to 90 percent. This protein can be consumed from children to the elderly. Consuming it will not cause any harm to the body. Due to this people will be healthy and there will be no disease like diabetes. In this super sugar, along with sweetness, many nutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, minerals and sufficient amount of vitamins will be available. It will also increase the ability to fight diseases. It will also control blood pressure, cough, anemia, strengthen muscles and control cholesterol.

Chemical free ‘super sugar’

Another specialty of super sugar is that it has been prepared in a natural way. Meaning no chemical has been used in it. Tulsi has been added to it. It increases immunity. The reason behind this research was also that scientists going to NASA always use algae to maintain energy. The trial of this super sugar has been completed. Efforts are being made to complete the patent process in two to three months and launch it in the market. An application for its patent will be made in two to three months to launch it in the market. After that it will come in the market.