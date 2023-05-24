Superstar Pawan Singh and Smriti Sinha’s film “Bewafa Sanam” released on Jio Cinema

After the release of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka “Nirhua”‘s biggest blockbuster film Mai and garnering tremendous response from the audience, Jio Studios has now released its next Bhojpuri film “Bewafa Sanam”. Viewers will be able to watch this film starring Power Star Pawan Singh and Smriti Sinha for free on “Jio Cinema” from today.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha, a favorite genre of Bhojpuri films, romance-drama, the story of the film goes like this – Prem agrees to marry Sandhya on father’s orders. One day Prem meets a modern girl Neha and they start getting closer. Sandhya gets a whiff of their romance. What happens next is the crux of the story!

The film has been shot across the picturesque locations of London, Bewafa Sanam is one film that the audience will definitely enjoy. Directed by Rajneesh Mishra, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha, watch Bewafa Sanam now on Jio Cinema.