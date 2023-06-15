Superstar Yash Kumar is coming with the film ‘Apharan’, the first look of the film is out

One of the best films of Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Prakash Jha, Ajay Devgan starrer film ‘Apharan’ must be remembered. Now Bhojpuri super star Yash Kumar is also coming with ‘Apharan’, whose first look is out. The different shades seen in the first look of the film indicate that Yash Kumar is ready to hit the box office once again with an exciting story. In the first look, two pictures of Yash Kumar and the body language of the film’s lead actress Priyanka Rewari are very attractive. But it is clear that this film has nothing to do with Prakash Jha’s film ‘Apharan’. That’s why the makers have cleared this thing along with the first look, so that there is no confusion among the audience.

How the film ‘Apharan’ will be and how much its story is going to be liked by the people, it is in the womb of the future. But it is certain that discussions have started regarding this film. The director of the film is Ajay Srivastava, with whom Yash Kumar’s pairing has often been liked by the audience. Both are experts in their respective fields, so film experts say that Bhojpuri audience is going to get another great film in the form of film ‘Apharan’. At the same time, without saying anything on the story of the film, Yash Kumar said that this is our pilot project and we will bring it grandly.

Director Ajay Srivastava said that the story of the film ‘Apharan’ will be liked by the audience. You will get a lot of entertainment in our film. Viewers will have to have a little patience. Only then will it be fun to wait for this film. Before that let me make it clear that the film ‘Apharan’ is not related to any film of any industry. Its story is our own and we are bringing it. Let us tell you that the producers of Rakesh Gupta presented film ‘Apharan’ are Ajay Kumar Gupta and Ajay Gupta. The director is Ajay Srivastava.