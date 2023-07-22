Supreme Court dismisses Shubhendu’s petition against DGP

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the appeal of BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari challenging the Calcutta High Court order dismissing his contempt petition against the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) and other police officers. A bench of Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra told senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, that he would not hear the plea. The bench prompted Shubhendu’s advocate PS Patwalia to withdraw the petition saying, “Not in this, come to us in a better case.” Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the petitioner, has sought permission from the court to withdraw the special leave petition. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed as withdrawn.

Refused to consider Shubhendu Adhikari’s appeal

The Calcutta High Court on November 7, 2022, dismissed Shubhendu Adhikari’s plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Director General of Police Manoj Malviya and IPS officers Vishwajit Ghosh and Kalyan Sarkar, among others, for not allowing him to visit Netai village in West Medinipur district on the anniversary of the killing of nine people on January 7 last year, despite giving an affidavit.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s big announcement, ‘Khela Habe’ scheme will be started on the lines of MNREGA

Single judge bench issued notice on contempt petition

The single judge bench, which had earlier issued notice on the contempt plea, later dismissed it saying that it could not be clearly said that there was willful breach of promise by the state “in the strictest sense”. The High Court had said that the DGP cannot automatically be held responsible for actions taken on the field by other alleged contemporaries. The Supreme Court also rejected the petition of Shubhendu Adhikari while upholding the decision of the High Court.

Court’s permission is not mandatory for FIR against Shubhendu Adhikari, but sufficient evidence has to be kept