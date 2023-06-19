Supreme Court hearing tomorrow regarding deployment of central security forces in West Bengal Panchayat elections

There will be a hearing in the Supreme Court on June 20 regarding the deployment of central security forces in the West Bengal Panchayat elections. The court has decided to list the review petition filed in the Calcutta High Court. Significantly, in the case of violence in Bengal, the High Court had ordered the state government to deploy central security forces in the entire state. For this, the High Court had asked Mamta Banerjee’s government to apply to the central government.

Earlier orders were given to deploy only in 7 districts



Earlier, the High Court had asked to deploy central forces only in the sensitive areas of North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, Hooghly, Virbhum, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri in seven districts of Bengal. But on Thursday, when the matter was heard again, the state government was asked to deploy security forces in the entire state. During this, the High Court had also asked the counsel for the Election Commission as to how much their order was complied with. This advocate said that the sensitive areas are being marked.

How much police force does the Bengal government have?



According to the information, votes are to be cast in more than 62 thousand polling stations for more than 75 thousand seats in the West Bengal Panchayat elections. But, the state government has about 45 thousand police force. Regarding this, the government had written a letter to the Home Department to provide police force from several states including Jharkhand. However, it is not yet clear whether the state police will send it or not.