Supreme Court rejected the order to cancel 32 thousand jobs

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the interim direction of Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly asking the West Bengal authorities to conduct a fresh selection of 32,000 teachers by August 2023. A division bench of Supreme Court justices JK Maheshwari and KV Vishwanathan was hearing the state government’s appeal against the high court’s refusal to stay the direction of a single-judge bench.

On May 12, High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly ordered the termination of the service of the teachers.

The High Court had asked the State Board of Primary Education to complete the recruitment process in the newly created vacancies within three months. Significantly, a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court had on May 12 ordered the termination of services of 36,000 primary teachers. was ordered. However, later this figure was revised to 32,000.

Interim stay on the order of the single-judge bench

Passing the order to terminate the services of primary teachers, Justice Abhijit Ganguly had observed that they were not trained and were appointed without appearing in the mandatory qualifying examination. Following this, the West Bengal government approached a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court against the order of the single-judge bench. However, on May 19, the division bench had granted an interim stay on the single-judge bench’s order to terminate the jobs by September 23 this year.

All the concerned parties will have to be given a chance to be heard.

However, the division bench did not stay the direction of the single-bench order to complete the recruitment process in the newly created vacancies within three months. Therefore, challenging this order, the state government approached the Supreme Court, hearing which the Supreme Court rejected the single-bench order. While hearing the matter on Friday, the apex court said that all concerned parties will have to be given a chance to be heard. At the same time, the Supreme Court asked the Calcutta High Court to decide at the earliest on the appeal related to the job scam in schools for cash. The Supreme Court said in its order that we hope and trust that such a dispute will be decided at the earliest. Therefore, we are asking the High Court to expedite the hearing of the writ appeal. It has been said that we have canceled the interim order directing fresh selection as per the instructions of the single judge.

