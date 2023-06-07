Supreme Court seeks report from registry on plea against notifications to replace Rs 2000 note

The Supreme Court has sought a report from its Registry on the issue of urgent listing of a petition challenging notifications for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes without slips and ID cards. Petitioner Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay has appealed for an immediate hearing in this matter. After this, the vacation bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal issued this order. Earlier, on June 1, the Supreme Court had refused an urgent hearing on Upadhyay’s petition challenging these notifications. The bench had said that it would not hear such petitions during summer vacations.

Notes worth Rs 80,000 crore have been exchanged so far

Ashwini Upadhyay said that this issue is very important because Maoists, terrorists and separatists are changing 2,000 notes and according to media reports, notes worth Rs 80,000 crore have been changed so far. The bench said that we cannot go by media reports. You mention it on Friday. In the meantime, we’ll look at the registry’s report. The court asked that when the matter has already been mentioned, how can it be mentioned again. Earlier, while appealing for immediate listing of the petition, Advocate Upadhyay said that Rs 2,000 notes are being exchanged even by criminals and terrorists without any slip and identity card. He claimed that in a short span of time, banks have returned Rs 50,000 crore worth of notes of other denominations to customers in exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination notes.

An appeal was filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of May 29.

Ashwini Upadhyay filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the May 29 decision of the Delhi High Court. In this petition, he challenged the notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State Bank of India (SBI) to replace the Rs 2,000 bank note without any document. It is noteworthy that on May 19, the Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of 2,000 notes. These notes can be deposited in the bank account by September 30 or can be exchanged for notes of lower value. However, Rs 2,000 notes remain valid currency.