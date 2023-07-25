Supreme Court wants to see OMR sheet in teacher recruitment case

The Supreme Court wants the School Service Commission (SSC) in West Bengal to see the OMR sheets of the teachers recruited in class 11th-12th in the year 2016. However, the apex court has put an interim stay of one week on the issuance of OMR sheets. As directed by Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the merit list should be published without OMR sheets. The next hearing of this matter in the Supreme Court will be held next week. It is noteworthy that in the year 2016, SSC had appointed a total of 5500 teachers in class 11 and 12, apart from this, the names of many people were included in the waiting list.

Interim ban on publication of OMR sheet

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put an interim stay on the publication of OMR sheets, but upheld the order to publish the list containing names and addresses. In this case, Vikas Ranjan Bhattacharya and Firdous Shamim are the lawyers of Babita Sarkar in the Supreme Court.

Order to publish table of waiting list candidates

On Friday, the High Court has ordered to publish the table of 5500 appointed teachers as well as the candidates of the waiting list. After investigating the recruitment scam case, the CBI has said in its report that the OMR sheets of 907 candidates have been tampered with, out of which the names of 138 candidates were included in the waiting list. Earlier, on the orders of the High Court, SSC has published distorted OMR sheets of Group C, Group D, 9th-10th. Now SSC has to publish the OMR sheet of the candidates appointed as teachers in class 11th-12th.

