Surat: 1 laborer killed in Sachin GIDC wall collapse, 3 rescued

A wall collapsed in Sachin GIDC area of ​​Surat and 4 people got trapped. After the information of the incident, the fire department staff immediately reached the spot. Firefighters rescued 3 people buried under the wall. when one died.

The incident took place in Plot No. 269 of Road No. 2 in Sachin GIDC. Here, 1 died on the spot due to sudden wall collapse on the laborers doing construction work for dye printing mill. When 3 laborers were rescued and brought out. The injured laborers were brought to civil for immediate treatment. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the wall collapse, the fire department said. It was told there that 4 people were buried due to the collapse of the wall. The team of Bhestan and Dindoli fire department reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. Firefighters managed to rescue three people buried under the debris of the wall within minutes. When a laborer could not be saved from under the debris, his dead body was found.

There was chaos at the place regarding this incident. The name of the deceased has been found to be Bharat Veljibhai Baria and age 40. The fire officer said that the side wall of the basement collapsed. Frightened by this incident, the laborer fell while running away. One died due to serious injuries when the wall fell on them, while the other laborers were rescued and pulled out of the debris.