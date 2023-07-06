Surat: 10-year-old Shaurya Saurabh Patawari’s record made in Fastest Edition of 200 Digits with Siddhi, Hulahoop and Hoverboard

From the youth of Surat to the tiny tots, on the basis of their talent, the name of Surat, Gujarat and India is being illuminated in the country and the world. Now the name of 10-year-old DPS Surat student Shaurya Patavari has been included in such talented children. Shaurya has set a record for the first time in Mental Maths by adding the fastest addition of 200 digits with hula hoop and hoverboard. Shaurya’s name has been recorded in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for this feat.

Shaurya is originally a resident of Bhadra (Rajasthan) and Surat migrant self. Surendraji is the grandson of Patawari and Saurabh is the son of Patawari. Shaurya holds the record for Fastest Edition of 200 Digits with Hulahoop and Hoverboard. For the last two years he is also taking training in Mental Maths. Shaurya did this feat in 104 seconds by editing the number flashing on TV every 0.5 seconds on hula hoop and hoverboard.