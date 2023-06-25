Surat: 10326 candidates will give TAT main exam across the state

60,000 teachers who passed the previous TAT ​​exam in the state of Gujarat today reached 225 centers in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara to appear for the TAT main exam. In Surat also tight security arrangements are being made in all the examinations for TAT main examination. centers. After giving the first general paper from 10.30 am to 01.00 am, candidates are giving the second question paper of the subject chosen by the candidate from 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm.

This examination of 60,567 candidates who have passed the preliminary examination to become a teacher in class 9 and 10 in secondary school is being conducted at a total of 222 examination centers in the state. Two papers of 100-100 marks are being organized in this exam.

59553 candidates of Gujarati medium, 792 of English medium and 222 of Hindi medium have been included in the merit. In this exam, 13300 candidates will appear in Ahmedabad City, 10160 in Ahmedabad Rural, 15957 in Rajkot, 10754 in Vadodara and 10326 in Surat.

attempt to prevent misconduct

Tight police presence was arranged by the state government at all the examination centers and no one was allowed to appear in the school premises. After allowing only the examinee to enter the school premises, all the people accompanying him were sent out of the premises. All the classes are monitored by CCTV. Candidates will be selected as teacher on the basis of merit after qualifying TAT exam main exam.