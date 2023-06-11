Surat: 1497 policemen were trained in CPR at Police Training Center

Minister of State for Education Prafullabhai Pansheriya launched the Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation-CPR training for policemen at the Police Training Center at Athwalines. Minister of State for Home Harshbhai Sanghvi was also present during the training. CPR training was given to 1497 policemen throughout the day. In which the police personnel were trained by the medical team. On this occasion, the police personnel also took the pledge of organ donation.

On this occasion, the Education Minister said that a special campaign has been launched with the aim of giving maximum information about Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation-CPR among the citizens. Due to changing lifestyle, youth are dying due to heart attack at an early age. Police personnel are also being trained to become police helpers to save the precious lives of the people. It is our religion to try to keep others safe by staying safe in all areas. Requested to move forward using technology in future.

Apart from this, he said that many such cases have been seen after Corona, in which there is a possibility of saving a person’s life if CPR treatment is received immediately between the attack and treatment. During the time of Corona, doctors and policemen have done a great job and served without caring for their lives, who deserve many congratulations. This training has been given with the aim that any person gets immediate treatment and his life can be saved.

Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said that Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training is an effective and appropriate way to save the patient’s life during heart attack and shortness of breath. If you get CPR, then you can save the life of any person at the time of disaster. If one person’s life is saved through us in the precious life given by God, then it can be said that we have become instruments of God’s work.

The police personnel were trained by the team of Medical Cell including Dr. Shirish Bhatt, Dr. Bansari Gandhi, Dr. Chetan Patel, Dr. Raunak Nagoria, coordinator of the Field Medical Cell.

On this occasion MLA Arvindbhai Rana, Manubhai Patel, D.C.P. (HQ) Smt. Saroj Kumari, Head of Civil TB Department Dr. Parul Vadgama, Iqbal Kadiwala of Nursing Council, Medical Team, Police Department officers were present in large numbers.