Surat: 15 people trapped in fire while preparing prasadi for worship, woman dies

A massive fire broke out on the 10th floor of Devkrupa Apartment opposite Ashok Pan in Citylight area of ​​the city on Thursday night. Here about 15 people had gathered in the flat for worship, when a fire broke out due to gas leakage while making prasadi, due to which about 15 people got trapped in the fire. In which 55-year-old Radhaben, who came to work at home, died of burns. While two girls were seriously burnt.

After informing the fire brigade of Surat Municipal Corporation, personnel who reached the spot found that the fire had spread rapidly and reached the main gate. So, the fire department brought down a lift and reached the adjacent flat and rescued a total of 15 people. Among them, 55-year-old Radhaben Baraiya, who was seriously scorched, died at the New Civil Hospital. While two children named Arpit (13 years) and Raya (6 years) sustained severe burn injuries, they have been shifted to New Civil Hospital. People fainted due to the fire. Some of these were given treatment by calling 108.

Fire brigade sources said Sanjeev Tibriwala, a resident of Devkripa Apartment in the lane opposite Ashok Pan in Citylight area, had organized a puja recitation at his house, in which guests had gathered. Suddenly a fire broke out in the house while making offerings for worship at night and soon the fire took a severe form and the fire department was informed.

The fire brigade team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation but still loss of life could not be avoided. In this incident, a woman who came for domestic work lost her life. Due to the fire on the 10th floor of Devkripa Apartment, there was an atmosphere of fear among the people around. However, the fire team rescues all the trapped guests using the time indicator.