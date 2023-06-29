Surat: 16 roads of Bardoli, Palsana and Mahuva tehsils were closed due to heavy rains.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, South Gujarat received heavy to very heavy rains. It is raining for the third consecutive day in Surat district as well. Bardoli, Palsana and Mahuva taluks of Surat district received six to eight inches of heavy rain.
It is raining continuously in Surat district. Due to which rain water started flowing on the river, drain and low-lying roads. The roads on which the rain or flood water was flowing above the danger level from the river drains were closed by the administration for traffic.
The system has closed 16 roads as a precaution due to the heavy rains. Maximum 10 roads in Bardoli tehsil, 4 roads in Palsana tehsil and 2 roads in Mahuva tehsil were closed for traffic. Apart from this, rain water accumulated on other roads and state and national highways as well.

Traffic was moving at a halt on the National Highway. When the water overtopping was exceeding the danger level on the state highway and the main roads of the villages, those roads were closed for traffic. In this way normal life has been affected due to torrential rains at the onset of monsoon.