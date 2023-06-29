Surat: 16 roads of Bardoli, Palsana and Mahuva tehsils were closed due to heavy rains.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, South Gujarat received heavy to very heavy rains. It is raining for the third consecutive day in Surat district as well. Bardoli, Palsana and Mahuva taluks of Surat district received six to eight inches of heavy rain.

It is raining continuously in Surat district. Due to which rain water started flowing on the river, drain and low-lying roads. The roads on which the rain or flood water was flowing above the danger level from the river drains were closed by the administration for traffic.