Surat: 2.10 lakh houses checked for mosquito breeding, 1.53 lakh fine collected

After the first monsoon rains in Surat, mosquitoes are breeding in residential areas due to water-logging at many places in the city and creek flooding. Due to the outbreak of mosquitoes in the city with the monsoon, the VBDC department of the municipality has started checking people’s houses for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases. At present, the VBDC department of Surat Municipality has collected a fine of Rs 1.53 lakh after checking 2.10 lakh houses, in which mosquito breeding has been found.

<p>Like every year, this year too, a campaign has been started by the VBDC department for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases after the rains in the Surat municipal area. During this investigation, notices were sent to 129 property owners in the Central Zone. Apart from this, 39 notices were sent in West Zone, 57 notices in South A Zone, 72 notices in South Zone-B and 19 notices in South East Zone, 48 notices in South West, 93 notices in North Zone. While 51 notices have been issued in East Zone A and B together and a total fine of Rs 1.53 lakh has been collected. Apart from this, notices have been issued to 519 property owners for creating conditions of mosquito-borne diseases.</p> <p>The exercise has been initiated by the Municipal Corporation to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases during monsoon. Houses are being surveyed by the staff of the VBDC department in all the wards of the city. Penalty notices are being given to the houses where mosquito larvae are found at the water collection point. Necessary information is also being given in this context to prevent water-logging and prevent mosquitoes from breeding at water storage sites to avoid mosquito-borne diseases during monsoon. </p>