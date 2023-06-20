Surat: 2.16 lakh registrations against the target of 1.25 lakh people participating in yoga

1.25 lakh people will perform yoga together and create a record at the state level yoga day celebrations on June 21 in Surat, till 5 pm on June 20, 2.16 lakh people have registered to attend the yoga day event. In view of this number, it has been decided to make the flyover bridge of the Municipal Corporation a yoga block.

The state level program to celebrate World Yoga Day will be held tomorrow morning in the presence of the Chief Minister at Y Junction in Eighth Zone in Surat. 1.25 lakh people will be present on this Yoga Day and the process has been started to get it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Representatives of Guinness Book have come to Surat and about 2500 volunteers from Surat have also been trained. As against the target of 1.25 lakh people, a day before evening, 2.16 lakh people have registered for the Yoga Day event.

In view of the registration of people in the event of World Yoga Day, the municipality has used Y junction as well as fly over bridge for yoga blocks. Looking at the number, green carpet has also been laid on the flyover bridge, so that people will be seen doing yoga on the flyover bridge where vehicles used to ply yesterday.