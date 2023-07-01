Surat: 200 delegates from G20 countries gathered from sectors like textiles, finance, banking and diamonds

B20 (Business 20) and G-20 Working Group meetings and Ministerial level meetings are being held in Gujarat in July this year under India’s G-20 Presidency, as part of which CII Gujarat Central Ports, Shipping & Waterways And the ‘B20 Surat Meet’ was held in the special presence of Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, which was attended by around 200 delegates from G20 countries representing various business sectors such as textiles, finance, banking and diamonds. The delegates exchanged views and experiences on a wide range of topics such as business, industrial policy, investment and professional future opportunities in the country.

In this meeting, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken over the presidency of G20 countries and with the cooperation of member countries, India is playing an important role in finding practical global solutions to global problems. Noting that it is a matter of pride for India to have the opportunity to chair the G20 meetings. The minister said, India has emerged prominently as a global leader in digital innovation. The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of ‘youth led development’. The positive policies of the Government of India have brought new dimensions of ease of doing business and ease of living. The B20 Surat summit will provide another platform to accelerate the development of the country and achieve new dimensions and results after positive brainstorming.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi detailing the milestones, current development journey and achievements achieved by Gujarat said that GIFT City, similar to Prime Minister’s dream project, Dholera-SIR-Smart City project based on green mobility, is poised to become Is moving towards Strong foundation for the continued development of the State, which no doubt has vibrant financial operations going to be the focal point of economic activities in the days to come. Mandal-Bechraji SIR is becoming an automobile manufacturing hub. Diamond Bursa at Dream City in Surat’s Khajod will be the world’s first commercial office building built by a group of 5500 diamond industrialists-merchants.

The Minister of State for Home said that the government has left no stone unturned to provide business and investment opportunities in Gujarat to the entrepreneurs of the state, as a result of which Gujarat has emerged as the ‘best investment destination’ for investors over the years. The minister said that Gujarat has become a paradise for investors due to best infrastructure, policy driven approach, sustainable development approach and incentive policy for investors, single window system in the state. Recently, with the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility Center has been started in Sanand by the American semiconductor giant Micron.

All the guest-delegates who came to attend the B20 meeting in Surat were welcomed according to Indian culture at the airport and hotels. Since the year 2023 is being observed as the International Year of Miletus across the world, a specially prepared meal of Miletus, beans was also served for lunch to all the dignitaries from abroad during the session.