Surat: 23 trees fell due to the cyclone, the fire department cut the trees lying in the middle of the way

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy, active in the Arabian Sea, lashed Surat city with wind speed of 60 kmph. Due to the strong wind, reports of 23 trees falling in different areas of the city have been registered in the fire department. There may be light rain with strong wind for the next 4 days.

how many trees fell by zone

A total of 23 trees fell in Surat city, 7 in Rander zone, 4 in Katargam, 2 in Limbayat, 4 in Varachha, 2 in Central, 1 in Udhna and 3 in Athwa. As soon as the information was received, the fire department reached the spot and removed the tree.

vehicles were also damaged

According to the spokesperson of the Meteorological Department, the wind speed recorded was not uniform, but was recorded intermittently, so there was no significant impact. Despite the strong wind, there was no news of any loss of life in the flood control. However, vehicles were damaged at more than 23 places in the city due to falling trees.

Electricity company, 18 teams of fire station standby

32 boats, 600 jackets and 74 tree cutting machines have been kept ready. Requested not to give any leave till 15th. Notice has been given to remove the advertisement hoarding board. Control rooms have been ordered to be coordinated in all zones. The power company will remain on standby at 18 fire stations.

Regional Commissioner (Municipal Corporation)-Surat office control room started

In view of the possible storm Biporjoy, the control room no. 0261-2500098. Which have been mentioned in the list of Regional Commissioner (Municipality)-Surat Office.