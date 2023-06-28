Surat: 3 inches of rain during the night, drivers upset due to water logging

For the last two days, monsoon has knocked in Gujarat including Surat. Surat received 3 inches of rain last night which continued in the morning. People were sleeping and many areas were waterlogged due to heavy rains. Due to which people had to face a lot of trouble. In the low-lying areas of Surat, the motorists had to face a lot of trouble due to water-logging on the roads.
low lying areas flooded
Surat city witnessed a stormy batting of rain during the night. Many low-lying areas of the city were flooded. The city streets and residential streets were flooded with rain water everywhere. Due to which people had to face problems.
Dip bike and shop chairs in water
Rain water flooded the roads in Surat’s Udhna and Dindoli areas. Due to which the drivers passing through the roads had to face a lot of trouble. Bikes and shop chairs were seen submerged outside a flooded ice cream shop and a sugar seller’s shop in Surat’s Dindoli area.
photo of water logging in rain <p> </p> <p><strong>Pre-monsoon procedures also raise questions</strong></p> <p>Employees were seen trying to remove water from the drain. This is the condition of Surat at the beginning of monsoon, so what will happen when the entire rainy season is left. The water-logging situation at the onset of monsoon has also raised questions on the pre-monsoon action of the Surat Municipal Corporation.</p> <p><strong>Farmers rejoiced with the rain</strong></p> <p>Monsoon has started 15 days late in the district including Surat. The farmers of South Gujarat including Surat are very happy with the onset of rains which they were waiting for. Farmers growing vegetables, paddy, sugarcane and other crops in Surat district are now expecting good and timely regular rains.</p> <p><strong>The health center wall collapsed due to trees</strong></p> <p>The road to Varachha Urban Health Center had to be closed due to falling trees. In the morning, the drivers had to face trouble due to falling of trees on the road from Podar to Umiadham. On being informed to the fire department, the work of cutting the tree was done to open the way. The wall of the health center was also broken by the tree.</p> <p><strong>Trees fell at 10 places, two cars and a bike were crushed due to heavy rains.</strong></p> <p>Due to heavy rains, the fire brigade kept running throughout the night on the information of falling of trees at 10 places in the city. city ip In the premises of Mission School, Ghoddaud Road, Near Adarsh Society, Adajan Sahaj Super Store, Near Ramnagar Swaminarayan School, Long Hanuman Road, Near Radhakrishna Mandir, Near Varachha Podar Arcade, Near Adajan LP Savani Circle, Ghoddaud Road Blue Star Residency Bikes were crushed and a car was damaged by falling trees in the premises of IP Mission School and Ghoddaud Road near Adarsh Society, near Mahidharpura Police Line, Wade Road near Akhand Anand College.</p> <p><strong>How much rain in Surat district?</strong></p> <p>Bardoli - 8 inches Mahuva - 7.5 inches Palsana - 6 inches Surat - 5 inches Umarpada - 4 inches Kamrej - 3 inches Mangrod - 2.5 inches Mandvi - 2 inches Chaurasi - 2 inches Olpad - 1 inch</p>