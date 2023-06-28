Surat: 3 inches of rain during the night, drivers upset due to water logging

For the last two days, monsoon has knocked in Gujarat including Surat. Surat received 3 inches of rain last night which continued in the morning. People were sleeping and many areas were waterlogged due to heavy rains. Due to which people had to face a lot of trouble. In the low-lying areas of Surat, the motorists had to face a lot of trouble due to water-logging on the roads.

low lying areas flooded

Surat city witnessed a stormy batting of rain during the night. Many low-lying areas of the city were flooded. The city streets and residential streets were flooded with rain water everywhere. Due to which people had to face problems.

Dip bike and shop chairs in water

Rain water flooded the roads in Surat’s Udhna and Dindoli areas. Due to which the drivers passing through the roads had to face a lot of trouble. Bikes and shop chairs were seen submerged outside a flooded ice cream shop and a sugar seller’s shop in Surat’s Dindoli area.