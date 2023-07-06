Surat: 3-year-old boy bitten by stray dogs roaming in the rain

The Municipal Corporation has not been able to do anything against the menace of stray dog ​​attacks in Surat city. From time to time, the townspeople fall prey to dog attacks. It is fine in the summer season, but even in the rainy season, stray dogs are attacking children. When a woman went to buy vegetables in the vegetable market in Varachha in the evening, her 3-year-old child present with her was mauled by dogs in the market. The child was brought to Smear Hospital for treatment.

According to the information received from Smeer Hospital, Kamleshbhai Rathore lives with his family in Varsha Nagar Society of Varachha area. He supports the family by working as a jeweller. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Bhavya (3 years). When Kamlesh Rathore’s wife went to the vegetable market at five o’clock this evening, her son Bhavya also insisted to go with her, so the mother took Bhavya along with her.

On reaching the market, the mother was busy buying vegetables when the dog attacked Bhavya. Bhavya’s back was bitten by the dogs. Significantly, in the last few months, the cases of dog bites in Surat have increased to an alarming extent. Dogs are often attacking pedestrians, children and motorists. The seriousness can be gauged from the fact that there are daily lines for anti-rabies vaccine in government hospitals in Surat. Surat Municipal Corporation has made special arrangements to control the menace of stray dogs, but the menace of dogs has not reduced.