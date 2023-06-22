Surat: 3 youths drowned in the river near Galteshwar temple in Kamrej, 1 died

Three youths drowned while taking bath in the river behind Galteshwar temple in Surat’s Kamrej, in which one youth has died. According to the information received, Ramakantbhai Radheshyam Dubey, living on Dindoli Kharwasa Road, Surat, is a vegetable trader. His 18-year-old son Piyush was helping the family financially by working as a jeweler in Varachha.

Piyush, Abhishek and Chandresh all went to bathe in the river

On June 21, Piyush along with his friends Chandresh, Abhishek, Nitish had gone to bathe in the swimming pool near Galteshwar temple in Kamrej. But due to the closure of the swimming pool, the four friends went to take a bath on the banks of the Tapi river passing by the side of the temple, where Piyush, Abhishek and Chandresh got down to bathe in the river.

Piyush drowned in deep water

Meanwhile, after reaching deep water, the three youths started drowning, then on shouting, local fishermen reached there and saved Chandresh and Abhishek, while Piyush went into deep water. On the other hand, when Piyush’s family came to know about the incident, they also reached the spot, while the police and fire department reached the spot and searched for Piyush in the river. Meanwhile, Piyush’s body was found in Tapi river on Thursday.

Police registered a case of accidental death and started investigation

There was mourning in the family due to Piyush’s death. Piyush’s father is associated with vegetable business. Deceased Piyush was the eldest of the children, while he has a 14-year-old younger sister and a 7-year-old younger brother. In this case, the police registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.