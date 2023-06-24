Surat: 300 jewelers of Varachha’s Diamond Company once again went on strike

Surat’s diamond industry has been facing several problems for the past few months. The global economic recession is affecting the diamond industry of Surat. Both natural polished diamonds and labgrown diamonds are not in good demand in European countries, which has reduced the operations in Surat’s factories.

Along with holidays, retrenchment is also being given to jewelers. On the other hand, wages are not being increased in some factories and conflicts are going on between the jewelers and the owners. Last month, a similar problem had come up in Surat’s Lakshmi Diamonds, which was resolved but once again there has been an uproar in Lakshmi Diamonds.

About 300 jewelers working in both the units of Laxmi Diamond located at Katargam Phulpada Road and Varachha Ramnagar went on strike again today. Last month, after the mediation of the Diamond Workers Union Gujarat, the strike was called off after the Laxmi Diamond management assured to resolve the workers’ problems and the employees returned to work. But the jewelers went on strike again today due to non-payment of holiday pay to employed jewelers and increment at the end of the year under the settlement formula.

Ratna artists alleged that on presentation to the company’s management, they were assured that there would be a salary hike in January. It was then assured that the salary would be increased after four months. Protested against not increasing the wages of the artisans even after the expiry of this assurance.

Diamond Workers Union Gujarat Vice President Bhavesh Tank said that the Laxmi Diamond management has not resolved the problems of the workers by giving assurances. The owner of the company sought 20 days to resolve the issues of the jewelers and assured the union to find a solution. But without doing anything they had to strike again. We also gave a copy of the agreement to the Deputy Labor Commissioner and District Collector, Surat.