Surat: 34 BJP contenders for Municipal Corporation by-election; No movement seen in AAP, Congress yet

34 contenders of BJP have prepared to contest against the observers of Ward No. 20 of Surat Municipal Corporation. On the other hand, neither the AAP nor any candidate from the Congress has declared a claim for the municipal bypolls. If both the AAP and Congress parties also announce candidates, then there is a possibility of a triangular contest like the municipal elections. Whether this election will be interesting or not, it will be decided only after all the three parties announce their candidates.

Surat Municipal Corporation Ward No. 20 councilor Jayesh Jariwala passed away on 22 May 2022 and by-election will be held in his place on 6 August. For this, BJP had sent observers on Sunday. In front of Surat in-charge Sheetal Soni and former Bharuch MLA Dushyant Patel, 34 BJP claimants have shown preparations to contest the elections.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this seat is July 22 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is July 25. Voting will be held on August 6 and results will be declared on August 8. Although the last date for filing nomination papers is July 22, but so far no exercise has been done for the candidates by the opposition Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in the Municipal Corporation. It is certain that once again there will be a triangular fight as the official announcement of the candidates from all the three parties will be made in the coming days. However, how interesting this by-election will be or not, it will be decided only after all the three parties announce their candidates.