Surat: 4.67 kg gold found in airport toilet, market value 25 crores

One after the other cases of gold smuggling from Surat airport are coming to light. Last week, over 43.5 kg gold was seized from three passengers in Sharjah. The probe reached the airport toilets in which over 4.67 kg gold has been seized by the DRI. A customs official was also arrested on charges of smuggling. Today all the four accused were taken to Civil Hospital for medical examination.

According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), gold smuggled into India in the form of paste was found on July 7 at Surat International Airport from three passengers arriving from Sharjah on Air India Express flight number IX 172. It contained 43.5 kg of gold in paste form in 20 white-coloured packets concealed in five black belts. It was left unattended in the men’s washroom near the immigration department at Surat airport.

A customs official and 3 passengers were arrested

The estimated market value of over 42 kg of recovered gold of 24 carat grade is Rs 25.26 crore. Statements of the accused persons were recorded under the Customs Act, 1962 and based on their role a Customs official was arrested. Further investigation has been done to ascertain the involvement of other persons including airport officials.

Will be remanded by presenting in court

Today the four accused Mohd Saqib Mustaq Ahmed Atasbajiwala (age 35), Uvesh Imtiaz Shaikh (age 31), Yasir Mohd Ilyas Shaikh (age 35), Parag Kumar Dheerajlal Dave (age 46) were arrested by DRI today. The DRI took the four accused with them after a medical checkup at the civil hospital. According to the information received, the four accused will be produced in the court today and demand for remand will be made.