Surat: 4 arrested for smuggling cannabis worth 75.26 lakhs in tempo

In Surat, the Kosamba police seized 752.649 kg of ganja worth Rs 75.26 lakh. Police arrested 4 people in this incident and seized 5 vehicles and 8 mobiles worth a total of 82.12 lakhs. On the other hand, after interrogating the arrested accused by the police, two people have been declared wanted.

Seized 752.649 Kg Ganja

In Surat, Kosamba police, acting on a specific tip-off, seized 752.649 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 75.26 lakh, hidden in vehicles from Shiv Shakti Residency on the outskirts of Kunwarda village. In this incident the police arrested Kedarnath Prakash Chandra Mahanty, Balaram Koraprasad Mahanty, Shivram Bhaskar Gowda and Santosh Bapuji Mahanty.

82.12 lakh property seized

Police have seized goods worth Rs 82.12 lakh including Ganja worth Rs 75.26 lakh, 8 mobiles worth Rs 99,500 and 5 vehicles worth Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 36,670 in cash from the spot. Along with this, legal action has been taken by declaring Gauri Shankar Prakashchandra Mahanty and KRT who sent the goods as wanted.

A huge amount of ganja is sent from Orissa.

Police investigation revealed that among the four arrested accused, Kedarnath Prakashchandra Mahanty was selling ganja in retail and wholesale. His brother wanted accused Gaurishankar Prakashchandra Mahanty got ganja from Orissa wanted accused K.R.T. Used to buy from and send. Kedarnath used to sell whatever his brother asked him to give in bulk over the phone. Accused Kedarnath had hired Shibaram, Santosh and Balram to supply this quantity of ganja and through them he supplied the quantity of ganja purchased by his brother Gauri Shankar from Chhota Hathi Tempo and Alto car, Activa and his friend’s bike. used to do.

Hemp batch was hidden in Tampa

Presently seized by the police Gaurishankar K.R.T. Buying it from the National Highway no. Had rented a house in Shivshakti Residency located in Kunvarda village by filling in Chhotahathi tempo from Raj Hotel located at 48. On the other hand, the small elephant was going to sell the tempo, Alto car and another one in a tempo and sell it wholesale and retail. At present, a case has been registered in the Kosamba police station in this whole matter and the police is probing it thoroughly.