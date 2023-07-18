Surat: 4 inches of rain in 2 hours inundated low-lying areas in the city

It is raining with dark clouds and thunder in Surat since morning. Due to which the rain water got filled in the low-lying areas due to which the drivers had to face a lot of trouble. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it is raining heavily in Surat district.

In Surat, due to heavy rains since morning, scenes of water-logging were witnessed in low-lying areas including Udhna Darwaza, Limbayat, Adajan, Civil Hospital, Mithikhadi. Due to water logging on the main road near Udhna Darwaza, the drivers are facing a lot of trouble. People’s vehicles were also seen getting stuck in waterlogging. On the other hand, two to three feet of water was also filled in Limbayat Mithi Bay area. Here the scenes of children bathing in the drain came to the fore.

In this rain, the roads of many areas including Civil Campus, Kharwar Nagar, Rokadia Hanuman Temple, Mithi Khadi were submerged in water. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on the roads, the condition of the drivers is getting worse due to traffic jams on many roads.

After torrential rains in Surat since morning itself, first of all water started filling in the temple area of ​​Salabatpura Saptashringi Mataji, which is considered to be the low lying area of ​​the central zone area. In no time, the roads of this area were submerged in water. Although this place gets waterlogged several times every year, but no permanent solution has been taken by the Municipal Corporation. Similarly, in Om Nagar of Dumbhal, water has entered people’s houses for the third time this season. The condition of the people of this area is getting worse due to waist-deep water.

Fresh water has also arrived in the Ukai dam after heavy rains in the upper reaches. The level of Ukai Dam has been recorded at 314.42 feet at 10 am. At the same time, the inflow of water in the dam was recorded at 10802 cusecs, while the discharge of water from the dam was 600 cusecs. Surat’s Weerakam Causeway has also overflowed. The level of the causeway has been recorded at 6.40 meters at 10 am today.