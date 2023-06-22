Surat: 4-year-old girl sleeping with family abducted

A shocking incident took place at Ichhapore RJD Textile Park in Surat on Wednesday midnight. After having dinner at 9 pm, the family slept at the construction site itself. Hearing the cry of the girl at two o’clock in the night, the family members were surprised to see her condition. A 4 year old innocent girl was raped by a stranger and left her alone. The family immediately took the girl child to the hospital for treatment. Police has registered the case and started investigation.

The details of the incident are as follows that a stranger raped a 4-year-old daughter of a laborer’s family working at a construction site in Surat’s Ichhapore and living there in the middle of the night. When the relatives woke up at around two o’clock in the night after hearing the cry of the girl, they were shocked to see the girl in a bloody condition.