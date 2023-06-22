Surat: 4-year-old girl sleeping with family abducted

A shocking incident took place at Ichhapore RJD Textile Park in Surat on Wednesday midnight. After having dinner at 9 pm, the family slept at the construction site itself. Hearing the cry of the girl at two o’clock in the night, the family members were surprised to see her condition. A 4 year old innocent girl was raped by a stranger and left her alone. The family immediately took the girl child to the hospital for treatment. Police has registered the case and started investigation.
The details of the incident are as follows that a stranger raped a 4-year-old daughter of a laborer’s family working at a construction site in Surat’s Ichhapore and living there in the middle of the night. When the relatives woke up at around two o’clock in the night after hearing the cry of the girl, they were shocked to see the girl in a bloody condition.
<p>The girl was taken to Civil Hospital through 108 for treatment. The girl was shifted to ICU for operation. According to the information, the girl is still unconscious. The doctor has told that there have been serious injuries in the private part and mouth of the girl. Even the doctors were surprised to see the condition of the child.</p> <p>The condition of the girl was critical and there was a possibility of rape, the Ichhapore police were informed. The police convoy including PI reached the hospital. In the initial investigation of the police, it seems that a crime has been committed, the police have started the investigation process with the registration of the complaint. The police have started searching for the unknown person on the basis of CCTV cameras. The accused has not been identified, the police have intensified efforts to get justice to the innocent.</p>