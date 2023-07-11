Surat: 4 youths made a reel to become famous on social media and started stealing

Nowadays, to become famous on social media, some youths also get involved in criminal activities. A similar incident has come to the fore in Surat. The youth had to create different reels to become famous on social media and for this they needed clothes, watches and money. To collect these things, these youths committed a theft incident and stole cash and jewelery from a bungalow in Bharthana area. After this, the police started investigating the incident and arrested the four accused. Four accused have been arrested and further investigation has been started after seizing Rs 22 lakh in cash, five mobile phones worth Rs 4,78,000 and gold jewelery worth Rs 28,77,100 from them.

Explain in detail about this incident, on June 30, 2023, there was a theft in house number 145 of Bharthana’s Hina bungalow located in Surat’s Althan police station area. After committing the crime of theft, the accused fled and the next day a complaint of theft was lodged by the owner of the house at Althan police station. On this the police started investigation and first of all checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed at different places.

When the police was checking the footage of the CCTV camera, the accused named Bholasingh came in front of the police, who had earlier been arrested for the crime of theft. Bholasingh’s record was checked by the police and the record had Bholasingh’s mobile number along with his home address. Police called Bholasingh to contact him and then his house was searched. Although Bholasingh’s mobile was switched off and he was not at his home.

During the search for Bholasingh, the police got information that he had gone to Uttar Pradesh to sell some goods. On this a team was prepared by the Althan police and it was sent to Uttar Pradesh. On July 5, the Althan police team arrested four accused in Moosanagar, Kanpur. The accused include Vimal Singh alias Bholasingh Thakur, Bunty Thakur, Binukumar Kevat and Sajjan Kevat.

After questioning the accused, cash and jewelery were also recovered from them. The police have recovered Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelery from the accused, the total value of which is Rs 28,77,100. On interrogating the accused, the police were also surprised as they confessed that the accused had carried out the theft incident to become famous by making a reel on social media.

He needed a good cloth, watch and money to make a reel and he resorted to theft to meet the money and watch. Earlier, two cases were registered against accused Bimal Singh alias Bholasingh Thakur at Surat’s Khatodara police station, one at Pandesara and one at Udhna police station.