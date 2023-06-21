Surat: 500 m from 6 thousand tonnes of solid waste on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway. road will be built

The Surat Municipal Corporation has got an option to remove the solid waste which has become a headache. The Highways Authority has decided to make a beige layer of 500 meters of road on the Mumbai Delhi Express Highway with this solid waste.

For this, a special agreement has also been signed between the Highway Authority and the Surat Municipal Corporation. This solid waste will be used on an experimental basis. Initially, 6,000 tonnes of waste will be transported, of which 500 meters of the highway will be built. The collection of this waste has also started from June 19. If this experiment is successful, the solid waste can be used to build more highways. Anna village in Surat comes under Package 6 of the Delhi Mumbai Express Highway project.

Lab testing of solid waste done at SVNIT The Highway Authority had tested the solid waste coming out of SVNIT, after which it was decided to use this solid waste in some elements to make the expressway. According to officials, a batch of garbage was taken away on Tuesday. Before the onset of monsoon, solid waste has been started to be used for preparing the beige layer of the National Highway. After the monsoon, it will not be possible to take the garbage to the site.