Surat: 500 students of Swaminarayan Gurukul made a giant human replica of a bicycle

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on June 3, around 500 students made a giant human replica of a bicycle in the premises of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Vedrod. A noble initiative was taken by the students to spread the message of public awareness on the use of cycles by making a symbol collectively.
With the inspiration of Gurukul’s Prabhu Swami and Devprakash Swami, a noble initiative was taken by the students to collectively create a symbol and spread the message of awareness and use of cycles to the masses. This public awareness effort by the students of Gurukul to promote bicycle as a simple, affordable and cost-free, eco-friendly mode of transport is indeed commendable. In the era of globalization, efforts have been made to reduce the use of vehicles and attract more people to the bicycle.
