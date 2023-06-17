Surat: 7 forms canceled in the investigation of Fosta election papers, 3 candidates withdrew their nominations

A total of 100 forms were issued by the Election Officers for the upcoming FOSTA elections to be held on 8th July. In which 6 forms were not submitted till the last time, a total of 94 candidates had submitted the forms. While checking the forms of the candidates by the election officials, 7 forms were canceled out of them. On Friday, 3 candidates withdrew their candidature forms.

Shravan Mangotia, (Salasar Market), Kamlesh Jain (Millennium Market), Rajesh Goyal (Trade House), Shashipal Swami (Shivam Apartment), Anoop Jalan (Shyam Sangni), Mukesh Jain (Sakar Market) and Shailesh Gangani (Sardar Market) form Took it back

According to information received from Fosta sources, Dishant Bagrecha (Sardar Market), Ramratan Rathi (Raj Textile Tower), Omprakash Gandhi (Awadh-1) withdrew their nominations.

Arvind Vaid (Kohinoor), Ghevar Chand Panwar (RRTM 2), Anil Daswani (Golden Plaza), Bharat Davar (New TT 2), Shaktisinh Tanwar (PTM), Chhedilal Tibdewal (LB C Tower) after taking the forms from the office. Form not submitted.

Now 84 candidates are in the fray for the election of 41 directors of FOSTA. Now it remains to be seen how many candidates withdraw their names till June 19, or whose names are withdrawn if there are more than 41 forms in any one panel. Or he maintains his candidature in another panel or in an unbiased manner by not withdrawing his name.