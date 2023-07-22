Surat: 7th Employment Fair organized in Sarsana, Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi congratulated through virtual joining

With the resolve of the Prime Minister to provide employment to the youth, job fairs were organized at 44 places across the country. Under this, the seventh job fair organized by the Income Tax Department, Surat, was organized at Sarsana Platinum Hall, Surat under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Mrs. Darshanaben Zardosh. Minister of State for Education Prafullabhai Pansheriya was specially present on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi congratulated the young men and women who were appointed through virtual joining.
On this occasion, appointment letters were given to dignitaries in Income Tax Department, 11 in Postal Department, 05 in FCI, 06 in SVNIT, 01 in Central Bank of India and 46 in LIC.
Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Smt. Darshanaben Zardosh said that the government has provided a platform to employers and job seekers through employment recruitment fairs, which has been successful. The state of Gujarat is number one in providing jobs to the youth sitting at home. Youths from other states also come to Gujarat in search of employment. Job seekers are given an opportunity to join the government service in a transparent and corruption free manner. The government is committed to advance the youth of the country by giving them government jobs.
<p>Along with this, Mrs. Zardosh said that the young men and women who get employment letters through the job fair will have to work at different places across the country and learn new jobs with new experiences. We have to try our best as responsible citizens for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. We will be able to achieve the goal only by becoming a true Karmayogi. Employment letters have been given to 70 thousand young men and women across the country through the employment fair. He further said that this is a special day for the families of newly appointed young men and women. On this occasion MLA Pravinbhai Ghoghari, Mohanbhai Dhodia, Chief Income Tax Secretary N.R. A large number of job aspirants were present along with the team of Soni, Income Tax Department.</p>