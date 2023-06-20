Surat: 9-year-old child dies due to drowning in the lake

A 9-year-old child died due to drowning in the lake of Damka village in Surat district. The child had left the house with a bicycle. That’s why he died while taking bath in the lake. There is mourning in the family due to the death of the elder son.

The deceased child studied in a nearby school

Originally from Bihar, Ranjit Singh lives with his family in Damka village of Surat district. Lives in a rented house for the last 4 years and maintains the family by doing wages. There are two sons in the family, the elder son Golu Kumar, 9 years old, used to study in a nearby school.

he left the house with a bicycle

Golu had left the house with a bicycle. Golu did not return home for a long time. Meanwhile, the family learns that Golu has drowned in the lake. After this Golu’s body was taken out of the lake. The deceased was the eldest son of the Golu family. An atmosphere of sorrow enveloped Golu’s death. Golu’s body was taken to Surat Civil Hospital for postmortem.