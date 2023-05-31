Surat: 92 percent result in class 12 of total 13 high schools of Municipal Corporation

The result of Surat Municipal School is 92.03 percent in the general stream of class 12 taken by the Gujarat Board. In which the Suman schools run by the municipality in Katargam and Bhestan-un have 100 percent results. Surat Municipal Corporation is the only municipal corporation in the country which provides education from primary to high school in different languages.

The result of Surat city has been 80.78 percent in the examination conducted by the Gujarat Board. 603 candidates have appeared in A-1 and 4502 candidates have appeared in A-2. A total of 04 Suman High Schools were started by the Surat Municipal Corporation in the year 1999 in Surat city for the children of economically weaker slum areas.

Presently there are total 23 Suman High Schools functioning in Surat city. Suman High School has started class 11th and 12th from the year 2021. In which Suman High School is leading in the result of first batch of HSC board. The result of Suman High School has been 92.03 percent in the HSC board examination held during the academic year 2022-23.

The result of Suman High School Number 3 and 17 is out. A total of 10 students secured A-1 grade in Saman High School. Patil Jagruti Ranchod, a student studying in Suman High School No. 6, has secured first position in the entire state in Marathi medium with 99.99 percentile. It is known that Patil Jagoti’s father is not alive and mother is working.

The total result of 4 schools of Marathi medium has come to 92.41 percent. The total result of 7 schools of Gujarati medium is 91.98 percent and the total result of 2 schools of Hindi medium is 90.96 percent. Out of which 2 Gujarati medium Suman High School has got 100 percent result. In this way, out of total 1217 students in Suman High School, 1120 students passed, the total result of 13 municipal schools came to 92.03 percent. The overall board result is 73.27 percent.