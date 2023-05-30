Surat: A cloth merchant got a diamond packet worth 15 lakhs and returned it to the Diamond Association.

A great example of honesty has emerged from the diamond market of Mahidharpura in Surat. A cloth merchant from Surat received a packet full of diamonds worth 14 to 15 lakhs. Instead of keeping this diamond with him, he along with Diamond Association returned the diamond to the original owner and set an example of honesty.

Bipinbhai Diyabhai Gopani, associated with the textile business of Surat, has set a fine example of honesty in the society. He went to Mahidharpura diamond market on 24 May. From there he got a packet, in which diamonds worth 14 to 15 lakhs were studded. Inside the packet was a note with the name of that party and a mobile number. Bipin Bhai contacted his friend Rameshbhai Vaghasia and told all the details of getting the diamond packet. Rameshbhai Vaghasia told Bipinbhai that since it was the number of the party with the packet, we should contact the Surat Diamond Association and call him there and give him the packet.

Rameshbhai Vaghasia along with his friend approached the Surat Diamond Association. Bipinbhai was taken to the Surat Diamond Association office. Bipin Bhai gave detailed information about the diamond packet to the officials of Surat Diamond Association. The number in the packet belonged to the party. The Diamond Association confirmed this with the party. The packet was found to belong to a diamond merchant named Anilbhai. After this he was also called to the office of Surat Diamond Association.

Bipinbhai Gopani returned the diamond to the original owner Anilbhai through Surat Diamond Association through Rameshbhai Vaghasia. Bipinbhai an honest man who received the diamond packet. Surat Diamond Association President Nanubhai Vekaria, Vice President Jagdish Bhai Khunt, Minister Damjibhai Mavani, Joint Minister Bhupat Kanala, Former President of the organization Babubhai Chodwadi honored Bipinbhai. The packet was handed over to the original owner in the presence of all. All the officials congratulated Bipinbhai for showing honesty and Anilbhai, the original owner of the packet, thanked Bipinbhai.