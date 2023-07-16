Surat: A heretic made a fake Aadhaar card, used to run a shop in the name of Hindu!

In Surat, a young man named Auzer Alam made a fake Aadhaar card by telling his name as Arjun Singh. This young man was running a shop in the name of Roohi Fashion in Awadh cloth market by becoming a heterodox youth. In this regard, social worker Bhavarlal Chowdhary has filed a police complaint against Auzer Alam for making fake Aadhaar cards for business. The police arrested Auzer Alam after registering a case under sections 419, 465 and 468 of the IPC.

Told the wrong name to the employees working in the shop

Bhavarlal has said in the complaint that I have been working as a labor contractor for the last three-four years and also doing social service work. On July 10, I came to know that there is a heretic Ruhi fashion shop owner at ground floor shop number 14 of Awadh Market, opposite Karnimata Chowk. He was hiding his real name Aujar Alam and was telling the wrong name Arjun Singh to the female staff and other staff working there. Arjun Singh is also doing business with other traders by name. He has fake Aadhaar cards in both the names of Auzer Alam and Arjun Singh. On getting this fact, I contacted my friend Yash Pradeepbhai Rathi and both of them went to his shop at 2.30 pm.

When asked the original name, he told Arjun Singh

Bhavarlal gave his mobile phone to Yash Rathi and made it live on Facebook, gents and ladies staff were present in the shop, I asked who is Arjun Singh, he told that he is Arjun Singh. Meanwhile I asked him his real name and he again told his name as Arjun Singh, I asked him who is Aujar Alam? On asking, he told what is the work? Then I asked him for ID then he opened his wallet and showed Aadhaar card. Two Aadhaar cards were visible in it, I saw both his Aadhaar cards in which Arjun Singh Labhulal’s name was in one and Aujar Alam’s name in the other.

Wrong name Arjun Singh for business

The visiting card of the shop on which Ruhi Fashion and Arjun Singh and mobile number and address of the shop were written. Apart from this, he had his 5 to 6 mobile phones, I took the video and photo of Aadhaar card in mobile phone. Later I came to Pune police station and lodged a complaint against him and after lodging the complaint I suspected the shopkeeper that there was something wrong with the girls working in the shop. I personally started investigating it. Due to which the police did not register the complaint at that time. Today I have come to file a complaint against this Auzer Alam. My complaint is that legal action should be taken against Auzar Alam, who despite his name being correct, has committed a crime by making wrong Aadhaar card by making his name as Arjun Singh for business.