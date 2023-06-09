Surat: A huge public meeting will be organized at Limbayat Nilgiri Ground on 11th June.

After assuming the reins of power in the year 2014, there has been a change in the whole country under the leadership of PM Modi. The central government has successfully completed 9 years under the leadership of the PM. It has been a “phenomenal 9 years”. India has achieved a new height of development in various fields in these 9 years.

Meanwhile, a special public relations campaign is being run by the BJP from May 30 to June 30 to highlight India’s achievements to the people of the country during the nine years of PM Modi’s rule. Under this public relations campaign, a huge public meeting of BJP State President CR Patil has been organized on June 11 at Nilgiri Maidan in Limbayat, Surat city.

Surat City BJP President Niranjanbhai Jhanjmera said that India has achieved many achievements during the reign of PM Modi. Today he is being honored all over the world for his excellent work. Public meetings are being organized in parliamentary constituencies across the country to highlight the achievements made during the 9 years of good governance of India.

Under this, in a joint venture of four assembly constituencies of Navsari parliamentary constituency, Limbayat, Majura, Udhna and Choryasi, on June 11 in Limbayat, BJP state president C.R. Patil’s public meeting has been organized. To whom the State President C.R. Patil, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, Pradeepsinh Vaghela will address. Preparations are being made to make this public meeting a success.

It will give detailed information about what happened during the nine years of the Modi government and what achievements were made, various welfare schemes made for all societies and marginalized people and the underprivileged. People will be made aware of the steps taken to make India a Vishwaguru during these nine years.

MLA Sangitaben Patil gave special information about the said huge public meeting and said that this time 156 Dhol Nagar troupe has been invited as a symbol of historic victory in the Vidhansabha, as well as Lezim troupe and Navvari wearing saree as part of the cultural program Women will be present.